بالفيديو: أين كان حرّاس الملهى “رينا”؟

كشف صحافي تركي يدعى سيردار إينان النقاب عن معلومات لافتة حول ملهى “لا رينا” في اسطنبول الذي تعرض لمجزرة ليلة رأس السنة.
وتناقل ناشطو مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي بكثرة ما قاله هذا الصحافي الشهير حيث شكّك بما وراء الهجوم، معتبرًا أنّ هناك أمرًا غريبًا حصل في الليلة المأساويّة فقال: “يجب أن يكون الإرهابي رامبو أو سبايدر مان”، لافتًا الى نقاط جوهريّة لا بدّ من الإنتباه لها والتي قد تغيّر مسار التحليلات، وهي:
أولاً: عندما يرتاد أحد الأشخاص ملهى “لا رينا”، يصادفه في الخارج 10 حراس أمن، كل واحد منهم يبلغ طوله متران. إضافةً الى حواجز متسلسلة. فيما نقلت بعض المواقع أنّ ليلة الهجوم لم يتواجد هذا العدد منهم.
ثانيًا: بعد إجتياز النقطة التي يكمن فيها هؤلاء الحرّاس، يخضع زبون الملهى لتفتيش عبر جهاز إستشعار مثل ذلك الموجود في المطارات، كما يخضع للتفتيش من قبل حارسَين.
ثالثًا: داخل الملهى يوجد أكثر من 20 حارس ضخم يحومون حول زبائن الملهى لحمايتهم واكتشاف أي أمر مريب.
رابعًا: الإرهابي الذي نفّذ الهجوم مرّ عبر هذه الحواجز وأطلق النار وقتل 39 شخصًا وجرح 60 آخرين، وأُصيب كلّ شخص بـ3 رصاصات على الأقل، ما يعني أنّه أطلق أكثر من 240 رصاصة.
خامسًا: إذًا لقد غيرّ الجاني الرصاص أكثر من 8 مرات، وبين كلّ تغيير احتاج لـ15 ثانية.
وسأل الصحافي: “أين كان حرّاس الملهى؟ لم يكن لدى أحد الشجاعة لاطلاق النار على الإرهابي؟ كيف يصدّق أنّه بقي يطلق النار لمدة 10 دقائق ثمّ هرب”.
وشدّد على أنّه لا يمكن لإرهابي عادي أن يقوم بهذا العمل في “حصن” مثل “لا رينا”، آملاً أن تنكشف الحقيقة قريبًا.
- Some thing went wrong and strange in REİNA .
This terrorsit must be Rambo or Spiderman.
thanks to my freind Serdar İnan in his comment he make me wake up on some very crucial points .
1-when you go to Reina there is outisde more than 10 bodyguard of 2 mt high and chaines barriers.
2-once you pass the first 10 bodyguards you will have to pass a metalik censor of guns like at the airport with 2 bodyguards searching you.
3-inside the Reina there are more than 20 gorillas bodyguards walking around to protect for any miss behavior.
4- this terrorsit passed all those obstacles and in order to shoot 40 killed and 60 wonded and every person were shot at least of 3 bullits meanıng that he shot more than 240 bullits .
So he had to change more than 8 times charger and between every charger changed like 15 seconds calm. So where in hell were the 40 body guards existing in Reina? Nobody could have the guts to shoot him? He stayed more than 10 minutes shooting. And than he go away like that..
Well i say thats its more than terrorist act and investigation should go deeply because he couldnt do it if there were no help from inside..and more of that the security of police were everywhere.. so how he could carry all this chargers and guns and nobody noticed him?????
this act should be well considered because no normal terrorsit can do this attack in the middle of this fortoresse called Reina.
We leave the investigation to the honored police of Turkey as they are doing there outmost.
Hope the truth will come out soon..