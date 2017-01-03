بالفيديو: أين كان حرّاس الملهى “رينا”؟



3-inside the Reina there are more than 20 gorillas bodyguards walking around to protect for any miss behavior.

4- this terrorsit passed all those obstacles and in order to shoot 40 killed and 60 wonded and every person were shot at least of 3 bullits meanıng that he shot more than 240 bullits .

So he had to change more than 8 times charger and between every charger changed like 15 seconds calm. So where in hell were the 40 body guards existing in Reina? Nobody could have the guts to shoot him? He stayed more than 10 minutes shooting. And than he go away like that..

Well i say thats its more than terrorist act and investigation should go deeply because he couldnt do it if there were no help from inside..and more of that the security of police were everywhere.. so how he could carry all this chargers and guns and nobody noticed him?????

this act should be well considered because no normal terrorsit can do this attack in the middle of this fortoresse called Reina.

We leave the investigation to the honored police of Turkey as they are doing there outmost.

Hope the truth will come out soon..