تعريب زينا محاسب:

وجّه نجل نزار زكا، اللبناني المخطوف في إيران بتهمة التجسس للولايات المتحدة الأميركية، والأمين العام لـ”المنظمة العربية للمعلوماتية والإتصالات”، رسالةً مفتوحة الى وزير الخارجية الإيراني محمد جواد ظريف، باللغة الإنكليزية، ضمّنها مجموعة من الأسئلة المفصّلة، وجاء فيها:

“هذه رسالة مفتوحة الى ظريف تتضمّن مجموعة من الأسئلة المفصّلة التي يدين بها للجنة الدولية ولي.

لقد تلقّى والدي دعوةً رسمية منكم، الجمهورية الإسلامية في إيران. لم يطلب الحماية الأمنية التي توّفرها الحكومة الأميركية بما أنكم تظاهرتم بأنكم تحمون ضيوفكم.

لمَ توجيه دعوة رسمية الى والدي ومنحه تأشيرة دخول بغرض خطفه، احتجازه وتعذيبه ذهنياً وجسدياً؟ هذا الأمر يحيّرني فهو لم يحدث يوماً في التاريخ، يمكنك حتّى البحث عنه في محرّك “غوغل” يا سيّد ظريف. لم تقدم أي منظمة، ولا أي حزب، ولا أي حكومة حتماً على أمر مماثل. لقد وجّهتم دعوة رسمية الى رجل بريء ثم اعتقلتموه من دون أي سبب أو دليل ملموس، أو حتى بلا فرصة الحصول على محاكمة عادلة. لقد رفضتم منح والدي أبسط حقوق الإنسان! أبقيتموه قيد الاعتقال طوال سنتين رغم إدراك العالم كله أنه لم يفعل شيئاً سوى مساعدة البشر جميعهم حول العالم، بموافقة حكوماتهم. لقد كرّس حياته للعمل والتطور الإنساني، وعلى الرغم من ذلك أبقيتموه قيد الاعتقال. لقد خسر أبي والدته، قوّته وصحّته خلال وجوده في إيران، وما من داعٍ للمزيد من المعاناة.

أعلم أنك وبلدك لن تتجرّآ على القيام بأمر مماثل مع أي مواطن غير لبناني، ولا داعي لشرح السبب.

إنّ تجنّبك ورئيسك الإجابة عن الأسئلة خلال زيارتكما نيويورك العام الماضي لا يبرّئكما من هذه الجرائم.

أدعوك الى إطلاق العنان لمخيّلتك والى إخباري: “كيف كنت ستشعر لو تلقّيتَ يوماً دعوةً رسمية من أي بلد في العالم وجعلك مضيفوك رهينة، وهم الحكومة التي وجّهت إليك الدعوة؟ لكن لا أعتقد أنه عليك القلق بشأن ذلك، فلا دولة في العالم أقدمت على أمر مماثل، إلا…”.

أختتم هذه الرسالة بحثّك على إعادة والدي إلينا قبل فوات الأوان. لقد وقع ما يكفي من الضرر، فاليوم هو اليوم الحادي والعشرين لإضرابه عن الطعام وهو طريح في المستشفى (الشهداء تدشيم) ويرفض تلقّي أي نوع من العلاج الطبي بما فيه المصل”.

Mr. Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran,

This is an open letter to Zarif includes sets of detailed questions that he owes the international committee and me.

My father was officially invited by you, the Islamic Republic of Iran. He did not question security offered by the state as you have made it seem that you would protect your guests.

Why officially invite my dad and send him a visa just to kidnap him, put him in detention, and torture him, mentally and physically? This baffles me, as it has never occurred in history, you can even Google it Mr. Zarif. No organization, no party, and definitely no government have ever done anything similar. You have officially invited and later on imprisoned an innocent man, under no grounds, tangible evidence, and without even a chance at a fair trial. You have denied my father the most basic of human rights! You kept him imprisoned for two years now, even though it is known to entire world that he has done nothing but help all types of people around the world, with approval of their respective governments. He had devoted his life for humanitarian, and development work, yet you have kept him in detention. My father has already lost his mother while he has been in Iran, his strength, and his health, there is no reason for anymore suffering.

I know that you and your country would not dare do this to any other national then a Lebanese, and no need to explain why. Avoiding answering questions as you and your president have done last year here in New York, does not make you innocent of these crimes.

I would like to ask you to open you imagination, and tell me how you would feel if you were one day officially invited to any country around the world and taken hostage by your hosts, which is the government that invited you. But I don’t think you should worry about this, because no country has ever done any such thing, except…

I conclude this letter by urging you to return my father to us before it’s too late, enough damage has already been done, today is his 21st day on hunger strike and is currently in the hospital (Al shouhada’a tadshim) and he is refusing to receive any kind of medical treatment including serum.

,Respectfully

Son of Nizar Zakka